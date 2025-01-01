This is new, we’ve never seen anything like it before. The new button emoji shows a square with a white “NEW” in the center of the square. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. The new button emoji is used to represent something that is brand new. Use this emoji to emphasize some new information, a new idea, new products, or new people getting added to your group chat. Example: 🆕 Limited edition shoes. Send me a message for the price.

Keywords: new, new button

Codepoints: 1F195

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )