This is new, we’ve never seen anything like it before. The new button emoji shows a square with a white “NEW” in the center of the square. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. The new button emoji is used to represent something that is brand new. Use this emoji to emphasize some new information, a new idea, new products, or new people getting added to your group chat. Example: 🆕 Limited edition shoes. Send me a message for the price.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.