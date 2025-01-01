Home

No smoking

No smoking here, put your cigarette out. Smokers are not welcomed when this sign is up. The No Smoking emoji shows the shape of a lit cigarette in the middle of a red circle with a red diagonal line crossing the center. The no smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free areas. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to cigarettes, smoking, quitting smoking, or smoke free areas. This emoji can also be used when talking about addiction or cancer. Example: Deb, please only get the rooms that are all non-smoking 🚭

Keywords: forbidden, no, not, prohibited, smoking
Codepoints: 1F6AD
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 🔀 shuffle tracks button
    The shuffle tracks button emoji features a simple blue square with two white arrows running parallel to each other and then interlocking in the middle.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.

YayText