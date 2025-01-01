No smoking here, put your cigarette out. Smokers are not welcomed when this sign is up. The No Smoking emoji shows the shape of a lit cigarette in the middle of a red circle with a red diagonal line crossing the center. The no smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free areas. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to cigarettes, smoking, quitting smoking, or smoke free areas. This emoji can also be used when talking about addiction or cancer. Example: Deb, please only get the rooms that are all non-smoking 🚭

Keywords: forbidden, no, not, prohibited, smoking

Codepoints: 1F6AD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )