Please divide up the cookies and share them with your friends. The divide emoji shows the mathematical division symbol which is a thin rectangle between two small dots. This emoji is used when talking about math problems and calculations. It can be also used to refer to a divisive situation or conflict. Example: Sally, can you please help me with the lesson plan. The kids are set to learn ➗ next week.

Keywords: ÷, divide, division, math, sign

Codepoints: 2797

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )