Please divide up the cookies and share them with your friends. The divide emoji shows the mathematical division symbol which is a thin rectangle between two small dots. This emoji is used when talking about math problems and calculations. It can be also used to refer to a divisive situation or conflict. Example: Sally, can you please help me with the lesson plan. The kids are set to learn ➗ next week.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.