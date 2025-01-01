Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Aquarius
YayText!

Aquarius

An Aquarius is known to be progressive, original, temperamental, and uncompromising. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these zodiac traits. The Aquarius emoji shows a square containing an Aquarius zodiac symbol, which is made with two crooked lines that represent waves. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Astrology says an Aquarius runs from emotional expression. Other zodiac traits include helping others, fighting for causes, intellectual conversation. Use this emoji when you want to talk about an Aquarius or someone with Aquarius like qualities. Example: I love how devoted ♒ are to causes.

Keywords: aquarius, bearer, water, zodiac
Codepoints: 2652
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • Capricorn
    Astrology says, Capricorns tend to be responsible, disciplined, and a little unforgiving. They will also eventually end up disliking everything. If your birthday falls between December 22 - January 19, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these Zodiac traits.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.
  • Leo
    The sun is out! Summer is here. It’s Leo Season. Those who were born between July 23 and August 22 identify with this zodiac sign. Leos are known to be the life of the party with their boisterous personalities. Be careful, according to their horoscope, their arrogance is known to get in the way.
  • Aries
    If you were born from March 20- April 21, you’ll probably recognize this zodiac sign. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, and short-tempered.
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • Gemini
    If you are gentle, affectionate, curious, and maybe a little nervous, check your horoscope, you may be a Gemini. Those who were born between May 21 and June 21 identify with this zodiac sign .
  • Cancer
    Are you imaginative, loyal, and maybe pessimistic? Astrology says that you may be a Cancer. This zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22.
  • Sagittarius
    If you come across someone who is hilarious, generous and outspoken, you might have just found yourself a Sagittarius. Those who were born between November 22 and December 21 fall in this zodiac category. They may also have a travel bug.
  • Virgo
    According to astrology, Virgos tend to be analytical, kind, and shy. They also hate asking for help! If your birthday falls between August 23 - September 22, congratulations, you're zodiac sign is a Virgo. (It’s ok to ask for help)
  • 🦂 scorpion
    Watch out for the sting of a scorpion it can be deadly. Scorpions are poisonous eight-legged arachnids and they look scary. This emoji is often used with the horoscope sign, scorpio.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 🐍 snake
    This slithering creature is known to represent evil and temptation. The snake emoji also represents a snake, whose venomous strike can be deadly. Don’t get bit by the fangs.
  • 🐐 goat
    The goat is an animal that is mostly found in Southwest Asia or Eastern Europe. While this emoji shows the picture of a goat, this emoji is often used to describe the acronym G.O.A.T. meaning, Greatest of all time.
  • 🐏 ram
    Do you have what it takes to be as strong as a ram? This male sheep is one of the toughest in the wild. It's often used to describe strength or the Aries horoscope sign. These animals often butt heads. They have long horns, which they use to fight other rams.
  • ⚖️ balance scale
    This emoji can have so many meanings. From justice, to finances, to being a symbol of the zodiac sign Libra. It is very versatile.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 🚱 non-potable water
    In the series of “do not” emojis, this red circle with a slash through it reveals a faucet. It’s the non-potable water emoji. I wouldn’t drink that if I were you.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText