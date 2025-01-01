An Aquarius is known to be progressive, original, temperamental, and uncompromising. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these zodiac traits. The Aquarius emoji shows a square containing an Aquarius zodiac symbol, which is made with two crooked lines that represent waves. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Astrology says an Aquarius runs from emotional expression. Other zodiac traits include helping others, fighting for causes, intellectual conversation. Use this emoji when you want to talk about an Aquarius or someone with Aquarius like qualities. Example: I love how devoted ♒ are to causes.

Keywords: aquarius, bearer, water, zodiac

Codepoints: 2652

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )