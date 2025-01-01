If you run into someone that is loyal, loves art, and hates strangers, then that person may be a Cancer. The Cancer zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22. The Cancer emoji shows a square with a sideways “69” in the middle. The sideways “69” represents crab claws or women’s breasts. Cancers are known to love home hobbies, relaxing in water, and are known to be persuasive. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone that is imaginative, loyal, pessimistic, or displays other characteristics of the Cancer zodiac sign. Example: Gabby is so loyal. She must be a ♋

Keywords: cancer, crab, zodiac

Codepoints: 264B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )