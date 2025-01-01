Astrology says those who have a Virgo zodiac sign tend to love animals and healthy food, are very clean, loyal, and work too much. The Virgo zodiac sign represents people that were born between August 23 - September 22. The Virgo emoji shows a square with the Virgo zodiac sign which is the letter “M” with a loop at the end. This zodiac sign comes with a variety of characteristics like loyalty, kindness, high work ethic, and attention to details. Virgos tend to dislike rudeness asking for help and being the center of attention. Example: Am I in a room full of ♍? Everyone is so shy.

Keywords: virgo, zodiac

Codepoints: 264D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )