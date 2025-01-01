Capricorns are responsible, disciplined, and all knowing, people that can be a bit pessimistic. Your manager is probably a capricorn. If your birthday falls between December 22 - January 19, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these zodiac traits. The Capricorn emoji shows a square containing the Capricorn zodiac symbol, which is a “n” with a loop at the end of it. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. While a Capricorn may have self-control, Astrology says they can be unforgiving. Other zodiac traits include loving family, tradition, music, and expecting the worst. Use this emoji when you want to talk about someone with Capricorn-like qualities.Example: Your cousin is the ultimate ♑. She’ll make a great manager, but I’ll never work for her.

Keywords: capricorn, goat, zodiac

Codepoints: 2651

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )