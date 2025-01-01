As strong as a ram, the Aries zodiac sign relates to those born between March 20- April 21. The Aries emoji, shows a purple or red square with a white Aries zodiac sign in the middle. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, short-tempered. They are usually leaders, they like challenges, and don’t like people who aren’t up to their speed. Use this emoji when talking about someone with these traits. Example: Yolanda is such an ♈ She is so bossy and ill-tempered.

Keywords: aries, ram, zodiac

Codepoints: 2648

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )