As strong as a ram, the Aries zodiac sign relates to those born between March 20- April 21. The Aries emoji, shows a purple or red square with a white Aries zodiac sign in the middle. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, short-tempered. They are usually leaders, they like challenges, and don’t like people who aren’t up to their speed. Use this emoji when talking about someone with these traits. Example: Yolanda is such an ♈ She is so bossy and ill-tempered.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.