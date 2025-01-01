Are you resourceful, passionate and a little violent? You could be a Scorpio. If your birthday falls between October 23 - November 21, you should be reading the Scorpio horoscope. The Scorpio emoji shows a square containing the Scorpio zodiac symbol, which is a “M” with an arrow coming from the right side. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. According to astrology, Scorpios like longtime friends, and hate revealing secrets. Other zodiac traits include being distrusting, jealous, passionate, and stubborn. Use this emoji when your stubborn friend won’t stop messaging “It’s Scorpio season!!” to your phone. Example: Sam’s birthday was a day late. She was born on November 22 but she sure acts like a ♏

Copy

Keywords: scorpio, scorpion, scorpius, zodiac

Codepoints: 264F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )