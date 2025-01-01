Someone who is devoted, responsible and as stubborn as a bull may fall into the astrological category of a Taurus. The Taurus zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. The Taurus emoji shows a square with the bull shaped taurus zodiac sign in the middle of it. A Taurus is known to like cooking, gardening, designer clothes and romance. They don’t like insecurities, changes and complications. Use this emoji when describing someone who is loyal but a little stubborn. Example: Beth is the most loyal ♉ I know.

Keywords: bull, ox, taurus, zodiac

Codepoints: 2649

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )