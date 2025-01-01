Find someone who can make you laugh, loves to travel and is very generous. Be warned, if they are a Sagittarius, they may promise more than they can deliver. Those who were born between November 22 and December 21 can relate to this zodiac sign. The Sagittarius emoji shows a square with the arrow shaped Sagittarius zodiac sign in the middle of it. A Sagittarius is known to like travel, philosophical conversations, and the outdoors. They aren’t fans of clingy people and too many details. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone who is like to adventure, has a funny side and just might be a bit too impatient. Chill out Clark. You are one impatient December baby.♐

Keywords: archer, sagittarius, zodiac

Codepoints: 2650

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )