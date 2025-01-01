The peacock emoji is colorful and extravagant. It depicts a male peacock spreading its colorful tail feathers. While this display is one used as a warning sign to threats, it’s also seen as a very beautiful display. Use peacock emoji when talking about something that is bold, extravagant, and beautiful. Example: “Wow, Jan’s outfit reminds me of a 🦚. It’s so bold and over the top!”
