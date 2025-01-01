Did you know? Dodo birds can’t fly. They are also extinct. The dodo emoji shows a gray bird with a beak, standing on it’s two legs. The style of the dodo emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The dodo bird was common in Madagascar and was a very intelligent bird. Despite their intelligence, people often use this emoji when talking about someone dumb. Use this emoji when talking about dodo birds, Madagascar, extinct animals, or someone who is not the smartest in the room. Example: “The 🦤 is my favorite bird because it couldn’t fly”
