The fly emoji shows a single fly’s full body, wings and all. While it is not available on all platforms and devices, it is the perfect emoji to use when talking about where you’d like to eavesdrop. For instance, perhaps you’d like to be a fly on the wall of the room where they signed the Declaration of Independence.
