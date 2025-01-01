The fly emoji shows a single fly’s full body, wings and all. While it is not available on all platforms and devices, it is the perfect emoji to use when talking about where you’d like to eavesdrop. For instance, perhaps you’d like to be a fly on the wall of the room where they signed the Declaration of Independence.

Keywords: disease, fly, maggot, pest, rotting

Codepoints: 1FAB0

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )