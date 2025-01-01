The deer is one of the most common hoofed animals in North America and Europe. Deer from Bambi to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have brought these creatures from the woodlands to our homes. Known for their large racks (antlers, that is), deer are ever popular with hunters throughout the world. Heading out hunting, yourself? Let your friends know with this emoji!

Keywords: deer

Codepoints: 1F98C

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )