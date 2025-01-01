The sauropod emoji depicts a blue or green long-necked dinosaur from a prehistoric time. These guys are plant-eaters, so they’re the perfect accompaniment to a text about vegetarian diets. They can also be included in discussions of the prehistoric earth.
