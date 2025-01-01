The broccoli emoji shows a single stalk of broccoli with a big green flowering head. These veggies are notoriously hated by youngsters, but are superb sources of calcium and iron, so be sure to load up your plate with lots of them. Plus, they look like small trees, so you can pretend you’re a giant.
