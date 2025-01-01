The cucumber emoji is a big green vegetable that can be chopped up or full-length, depending on the version of the emoji. Cucumbers are often used on sandwiches, salads, or for pickling. This emoji can be used any time you are talking about easy garden veggies to grow.

Keywords: cucumber, food, pickle, vegetable

Codepoints: 1F952

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )