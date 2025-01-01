A bagel may be round like a donut, but this treat is one of a kind. It’s a popular breakfast food that is usually served toasted with cream cheese. The bagel emoji shows a plain bagel sliced in half. Bagel is a bread product and is made from fermented flour, boiled in water and then baked. Bagels are known to be eaten in the morning but some people opt to have a bagel sandwich for lunch. Use this emoji when talking about bagels, breakfast, comfort food in the morning, or coffee shops. Example: Today’s continental breakfast comes with a choice of toasted bagels 🥯.
