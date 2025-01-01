The hamburger is a popular choice at fast food restaurants across America. It’s an American classic usually made with a beef burger, condiments, a bun, and a side of french fries. The hamburger emoji shows the sandwich with a sesame seed bun, tomato, cheese, a beef patty, and lettuce. Use this emoji when talking about burgers, fast food, American cuisine, or American culture. Example: “Let’s grill up some American burgers to celebrate the Fourth of July 🍔”

Copy

Keywords: burger, hamburger

Codepoints: 1F354

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )