The hamburger is a popular choice at fast food restaurants across America. It’s an American classic usually made with a beef burger, condiments, a bun, and a side of french fries. The hamburger emoji shows the sandwich with a sesame seed bun, tomato, cheese, a beef patty, and lettuce. Use this emoji when talking about burgers, fast food, American cuisine, or American culture. Example: “Let’s grill up some American burgers to celebrate the Fourth of July 🍔”
