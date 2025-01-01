Order up! French fries are an American staple in fast food. The fry isn’t the healthiest, but these deep fried potatoes sure are popular. The french fries emoji shows a red container holding fries. It’s very similar to the color scheme of McDonalds, a major fast food chain. French fries are usually served with hamburgers. Use this emoji when talking about fast food, unhealthy food, American cuisine or culture. Example: “I’m craving some crunch french fries. Friday means Fry day 🍟”
