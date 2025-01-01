Home

    Home »
  Emoji
    »
  Food / Drinks
    »
  French fries
French fries

Order up! French fries are an American staple in fast food. The fry isn’t the healthiest, but these deep fried potatoes sure are popular. The french fries emoji shows a red container holding fries. It’s very similar to the color scheme of McDonalds, a major fast food chain. French fries are usually served with hamburgers. Use this emoji when talking about fast food, unhealthy food, American cuisine or culture. Example: “I’m craving some crunch french fries. Friday means Fry day 🍟”

Keywords: french, fries
Codepoints: 1F35F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🥖 baguette bread
    If you need a step up from the regular bread emoji, opt for baguette bread. This long, crunchy French loaf is the perfect way to say “oui oui” to your friends’ dinner invitations.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🥘 shallow pan of food
    The Shallow Pan of Food emoji features exactly that! This emoticon shows a black pan with handles on either side and a variety of hot food sitting in the middle.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🫓 flatbread
    This emoji depicts a plain round flatbread, such as a pita, with grill marks that is beige in color. This could be used to show what you want to have with your meal.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!

