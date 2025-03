From green to red to orange, the canned food emoji has some variety. It can be used to depict groceries or vegetables. The can shape also varies by platform, some with tomato images. These emojis can be used to refer to food with a long shelf life.

Keywords: can, canned food

Codepoints: 1F96B

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )