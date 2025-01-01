This emoji, when used in the literal term, can be used to describe a delicious eggplant-based dish you tried recently at the new vegan restaurant in town. When used in the non-literal term, as it is most commonly utilized, the eggplant can symbolize a man’s penis, due to the vegetable’s phallic shape. When paired with other emojis such as sweat droplets or a taco, it can be used to describe various sexual innuendos.

Keywords: aubergine, eggplant, vegetable

Codepoints: 1F346

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )