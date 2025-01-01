Red apples, often associated with teachers, are sweet-flavoured fruit that grow on the branches of apple trees. There are over 7,500 varieties of apples worldwide, 2,500 of which are currently being grown in the USA. Coming in at around 80 calories per piece, with zero traces of fat, cholesterol or sodium, an apple is the perfect fruit to indulge in when you’re having a craving for something sweet! Use this emoji when texting your favorite teachers. Text this emoji once a day to keep the doctor away ;)

Copy

Keywords: apple, fruit, red

Codepoints: 1F34E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )