This emoji showcases a brown jug in which floats a green liquid. This is called Mate, which is a popular caffeinated drink in various South American countries. Yerba Mate, the main ingredient in this famous beverage, is also what makes the contents green. It is drunk through a metal straw, as is customary.

Copy

Keywords: drink, mate

Codepoints: 1F9C9

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )