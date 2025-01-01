This emoji showcases a brown jug in which floats a green liquid. This is called Mate, which is a popular caffeinated drink in various South American countries. Yerba Mate, the main ingredient in this famous beverage, is also what makes the contents green. It is drunk through a metal straw, as is customary.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.