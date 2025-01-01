This emoji showcases one of Mexico’s most popular dishes. Typically cooked in either corn husk or banana leaf, this delicious, doughy dish is often stuffed with meat, veggies, fruits, hot peppers and cheese. The corn husk, once opened, can be either thrown away or used as a plate for the innards.

Keywords: mexican, tamale, wrapped

Codepoints: 1FAD4

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )