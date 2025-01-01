Home

YayText!

Moon cake

This cute emoji pastry is a delicious mooncake! Mooncakes are very special desserts; they are regarded as a delicacy. These cakes are filled with red bean or lotus seed paste and sometimes have egg yolks inside! A good mooncake tastes like sweet and savory thick bread. Yummy!

Keywords: autumn, festival, moon cake, yuèbǐng
Codepoints: 1F96E
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🍙 rice ball
    This isn’t just any rice ball. It’s onigiri! Traditionally wrapped in seaweed, also known as nori, onigiri is a yummy Japanese snack.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🍢 oden
    Oden is a Japanese winter snack, which usually has radish, fish and eggs in it. They are served in a dashi broth on a stick, which this emoji shows.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍱 bento box
    Who’s hungry? This bento box is the perfect lunch for one. The pinnacle of convenience and yumminess, the bento box is a traditional Japanese lunch box of rice or noodles, vegetables, and protein.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🎏 carp streamer
    Happy Children’s Day! This emoji shows the Japanese Koinobori, which are decorative windsocks in the shape of fish specifically hung to celebrate the holiday on the 5th May each year.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🌮 taco
    The Taco emoji features the iconic Mexican dish, with a yellow shell, inside which lies brown ground meat (or beans), cheese and various vegetables.

