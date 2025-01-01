This cute emoji pastry is a delicious mooncake! Mooncakes are very special desserts; they are regarded as a delicacy. These cakes are filled with red bean or lotus seed paste and sometimes have egg yolks inside! A good mooncake tastes like sweet and savory thick bread. Yummy!
