Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Miscellaneous Celebrations
    4. »
  4. Carp streamer
YayText!

Carp streamer

Here we have the carp streamer emoji. This shows a garden pole that has red and blue windsocks in the shape of fish blowing in the wind. This emoji is inspired by the Japanese holiday of Children’s Day which is celebrated on the 5th of May. On this holiday, these streamers are hung all across Japan to celebrate the future of the younger generations and in the hope, they will grow to be healthy and strong. This emoji can be used to celebrate the holiday, the birth of a new child or the celebration of a child’s accomplishment.

Keywords: carp, celebration, streamer
Codepoints: 1F38F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🎍 pine decoration
    The Pine Decoration emoji shows three pieces of bamboo arranged vertically side-by-side and in varying lengths. The whole arrangement is seen placed within a wooden crate.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🍢 oden
    Oden is a Japanese winter snack, which usually has radish, fish and eggs in it. They are served in a dashi broth on a stick, which this emoji shows.
  • 🎆 fireworks
    The fireworks emoji shows one of these celebratory explosions going off against a night sky. Use it to say “Congrats!”, “Happy New Year!”, or “Happy Independence Day!”
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 🎂 birthday cake
    Blow out the candles, it’s time for birthday cake emoji! This delicious dessert emoji is most often used on someone’s birthday. Maybe if you send it to the birthday boy or girl, they’ll save you a slice.
  • 🍙 rice ball
    This isn’t just any rice ball. It’s onigiri! Traditionally wrapped in seaweed, also known as nori, onigiri is a yummy Japanese snack.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🎐 wind chime
    The wind chime emoji shows a traditional hanging chime that one might hang in their garden. The wind chime can be used to convey calmness and tranquility. Use it to say, “Shh, I’m meditating.”
  • 🌲 evergreen tree
    The Evergreen tree is a naked Christmas tree that grows tall and survives the winter. It’s strong, tall, rich, smells of pine and lives so long it seems immortal.
  • 🪅 piñata
    Did someone say candy? Happiness is hitting a piñata as hard as you can so that sweet treats will come out. It’s a fun activity for children at parties and has a close connection with Mexican themed festivities.
  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🎑 moon viewing ceremony
    A moon viewing ceremony is a celebration which takes place in Japan each autumn to celebrate the moon’s phases. This emoji is used to refer to that celebration.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🎇 sparkler
    The Sparkler emoji features a small, handheld firework which is lit on one end in order to create golden sparks. Usually seen at celebrations and events.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText