Here we have the carp streamer emoji. This shows a garden pole that has red and blue windsocks in the shape of fish blowing in the wind. This emoji is inspired by the Japanese holiday of Children’s Day which is celebrated on the 5th of May. On this holiday, these streamers are hung all across Japan to celebrate the future of the younger generations and in the hope, they will grow to be healthy and strong. This emoji can be used to celebrate the holiday, the birth of a new child or the celebration of a child’s accomplishment.

Keywords: carp, celebration, streamer

Codepoints: 1F38F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )