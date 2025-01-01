Home

Oden

Japanese winter snacks of fish, egg, radish and other vegetables make up oden. They are served in a dashi broth, and can come as an appetizer or entrée. This emoji can show you’re going out for a Japanese meal, or that you want a snack. The oden on this stick appear to be fish balls and tofu.

Keywords: kebab, oden, seafood, skewer, stick
Codepoints: 1F362
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🍙 rice ball
    This isn’t just any rice ball. It’s onigiri! Traditionally wrapped in seaweed, also known as nori, onigiri is a yummy Japanese snack.
  • 🍛 curry rice
    The Curry Rice emoji features a bowl or plate with a mound of rice sitting in a brown stew-like sauce and surrounded by meat, vegetables or both.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🍱 bento box
    Who’s hungry? This bento box is the perfect lunch for one. The pinnacle of convenience and yumminess, the bento box is a traditional Japanese lunch box of rice or noodles, vegetables, and protein.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🌾 sheaf of rice
    A golden sheaf of rice with its seed head is floating in the wind. This grain is one of the world’s most staple foods.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍚 cooked rice
    Feeling hungry? This bowl of cooked rice will hit the spot.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.

YayText