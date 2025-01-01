Japanese winter snacks of fish, egg, radish and other vegetables make up oden. They are served in a dashi broth, and can come as an appetizer or entrée. This emoji can show you’re going out for a Japanese meal, or that you want a snack. The oden on this stick appear to be fish balls and tofu.

Keywords: kebab, oden, seafood, skewer, stick

Codepoints: 1F362

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )