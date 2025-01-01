Japanese winter snacks of fish, egg, radish and other vegetables make up oden. They are served in a dashi broth, and can come as an appetizer or entrée. This emoji can show you’re going out for a Japanese meal, or that you want a snack. The oden on this stick appear to be fish balls and tofu.
