Rice is a grass that produces one of the world’s most widely eaten staple grains. Domesticated rice production requires a flooded field or paddy for cultivation. The water sets the seedlings and irrigates the crop. Once mature, the seed heads bend down under the weight of the seeds, which is harvested as rice. This emoji has a wide interpretation, with some characters resembling wheat or even cattail reeds.

Keywords: ear, grain, rice, sheaf of rice

Codepoints: 1F33E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )