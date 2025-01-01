Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Flowers / Trees
    3. »
  3. Sheaf of rice
Sheaf of rice

Rice is a grass that produces one of the world’s most widely eaten staple grains. Domesticated rice production requires a flooded field or paddy for cultivation. The water sets the seedlings and irrigates the crop. Once mature, the seed heads bend down under the weight of the seeds, which is harvested as rice. This emoji has a wide interpretation, with some characters resembling wheat or even cattail reeds.

Keywords: ear, grain, rice, sheaf of rice
Codepoints: 1F33E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🍚 cooked rice
    Feeling hungry? This bowl of cooked rice will hit the spot.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🍛 curry rice
    The Curry Rice emoji features a bowl or plate with a mound of rice sitting in a brown stew-like sauce and surrounded by meat, vegetables or both.
  • 🍢 oden
    Oden is a Japanese winter snack, which usually has radish, fish and eggs in it. They are served in a dashi broth on a stick, which this emoji shows.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🌮 taco
    The Taco emoji features the iconic Mexican dish, with a yellow shell, inside which lies brown ground meat (or beans), cheese and various vegetables.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🌽 ear of corn
    Headed the farm or a BBQ? You may find an ear of corn there. This sweet vegetable is healthy and easy to cook but oftentimes gets stuck in your teeth.
  • 🍙 rice ball
    This isn’t just any rice ball. It’s onigiri! Traditionally wrapped in seaweed, also known as nori, onigiri is a yummy Japanese snack.
  • 🍘 rice cracker
    The Rice Cracker emoji features a crunchy Japanese snack wrapped in dark green seaweed. This particular emoji is brown/tan in color.
  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🏈 american football
    The American football emoji is an emoji of an oblong brown ball with white seams used in the sport of American football. Use this emoji in conjunction with the fallen leaf emoji for a truly fall evocation.
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.

