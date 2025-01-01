Rice is a grass that produces one of the world’s most widely eaten staple grains. Domesticated rice production requires a flooded field or paddy for cultivation. The water sets the seedlings and irrigates the crop. Once mature, the seed heads bend down under the weight of the seeds, which is harvested as rice. This emoji has a wide interpretation, with some characters resembling wheat or even cattail reeds.
