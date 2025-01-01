The tropical mango is a popular fruit to cool off with when it’s hot outside. The mango flavor is often used in summertime treats, drinks, and meals. The emoji shows a mango with red and green colors with a leaf attached to the top. The fruit is very healthy and sweet, and this emoji is often used to represent a healthy snack or something tropical.

Example: “After my workout I’m going to shop for some healthy foods” 🥭

Keywords: fruit, mango, tropical

Codepoints: 1F96D

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )