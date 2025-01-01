The tomato emoji shows a round, plump red tomato, which is in fact a fruit and not a vegetable. Use this emoji when chatting about garden crops, hamburger condiments, or your favorite things to eat in the summer. It can also be used to represent the tomatoes often thrown on stage after seen a bad theatre performance.

Keywords: fruit, tomato, vegetable

Codepoints: 1F345

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )