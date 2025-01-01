The tomato emoji shows a round, plump red tomato, which is in fact a fruit and not a vegetable. Use this emoji when chatting about garden crops, hamburger condiments, or your favorite things to eat in the summer. It can also be used to represent the tomatoes often thrown on stage after seen a bad theatre performance.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.