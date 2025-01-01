The dumpling emoji shows the traditional Asian dough pocket, fried or seared in oil, with pinched edges and a delicious mix of meat and veggies inside. The dumpling emoji is perfect for chatting about favorite Asian dishes, or when you’re feeling as warm and cozy as a little steamed dumpling.
