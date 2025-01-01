Team waffles? Team pancakes? Both? A waffle could be seen as a crispy pancake. Some people prefer one of the other. You’ll need a special waffle maker to whip one of these up. The waffle emoji shows a single waffle and some versions have a small piece of butter on top of it. Waffles are usually associated with sweet breakfast or desserts like ice cream served with a waffle cone. Use this emoji when talking about food, hunger, or breakfast. Example: I like more than 🥞
