Pizza, made famous in Italy, has become a favorite food around the world. This cheesy food comes in all types of styles; pepperoni, margherita, and meat lovers being amongst some of the most popular pizza choices. This emoji shows a slice of pizza with cheese and pepperoni. Use this emoji when talking about pizza, dinner time, hunger, or something delicious. Example: “We want pizza for dinner. Extra pepperonis, hold the anchovies. 🍕
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.