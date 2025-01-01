Pizza, made famous in Italy, has become a favorite food around the world. This cheesy food comes in all types of styles; pepperoni, margherita, and meat lovers being amongst some of the most popular pizza choices. This emoji shows a slice of pizza with cheese and pepperoni. Use this emoji when talking about pizza, dinner time, hunger, or something delicious. Example: “We want pizza for dinner. Extra pepperonis, hold the anchovies. 🍕

Copy

Keywords: cheese, pizza, slice

Codepoints: 1F355

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )