Pretzel

Headed to the fair? You may pick up these delicious treats. But don't eat too many pretzels because they are high in salt and carbs, which could eventually add on a couple of unwanted pounds. The Pretzel emoji shows a mouthwatering brown colored pretzel with specks of salt on it. Pretzels are dough based snacks that are popular at fairs and carnivals. You can also wrap a layer of soft pretzel around other foods like hotdogs or create buns for sandwiches. Pretzels can also be baked into a crisp and crunchy snack. While this emoji shows twisted pretzels, these snacks come in many shapes and sizes. Use this emoji when talking about pretzels, food, snacks, carnivals, fairs, German cuisine, or bar food. This emoji can also be used to talk about a twisted situation or relationship. Example: I love getting giant 🥨 at the movies and dipping them in lots of butter .

Keywords: pretzel, twisted
Codepoints: 1F968
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
YayText