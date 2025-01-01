A potato can be used in so many different ways when cooking a meal. The potato emoji looks like the classic russet potato that can be used in anything from stews to mashed potatoes. This emoji can be used to describe a dish you’re creating or a new recipe you’re trying that includes potatoes. In it’s non-literal form, it’s used as a sly insult about someone’s personality or appearance.

Keywords: food, potato, vegetable

Codepoints: 1F954

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )