A potato can be used in so many different ways when cooking a meal. The potato emoji looks like the classic russet potato that can be used in anything from stews to mashed potatoes. This emoji can be used to describe a dish you’re creating or a new recipe you’re trying that includes potatoes. In it’s non-literal form, it’s used as a sly insult about someone’s personality or appearance.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.