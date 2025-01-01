Home

    Home »
  Emoji
    »
  Food / Drinks
    »
  Pot of food
Pot of food

This emoji showcases a tasty looking, thick broth with veggies and other ingredients floating at the top. The steam coming off the food indicates that it is quite hot, as if just cooked and probably has a very enticing aroma. Send it to your friend when you feel like getting hotpot together, or maybe even ramen.

Keywords: pot, pot of food, stew
Codepoints: 1F372
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🦪 oyster
    Oysters are an acquired taste. They smell like the sea and are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.
  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🍳 cooking
    Have you ever wondered what this cracked or fried egg in a pan means? It’s the cooking emoji!
  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🍤 fried shrimp
    The fried shrimp emoji shows a singular curled up fried shrimp with breading on all but the tail. Use this emoji in the context of tasty fried foods in which to indulge.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🍯 honey pot
    The Honey Pot emoji features a golden pot with honey leaking down the sides. A honey dipper rests within the contents of the pot, waiting to be used.

