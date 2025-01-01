This emoji showcases a tasty looking, thick broth with veggies and other ingredients floating at the top. The steam coming off the food indicates that it is quite hot, as if just cooked and probably has a very enticing aroma. Send it to your friend when you feel like getting hotpot together, or maybe even ramen.

Keywords: pot, pot of food, stew

Codepoints: 1F372

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )