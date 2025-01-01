This emoji showcases a tasty looking, thick broth with veggies and other ingredients floating at the top. The steam coming off the food indicates that it is quite hot, as if just cooked and probably has a very enticing aroma. Send it to your friend when you feel like getting hotpot together, or maybe even ramen.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.