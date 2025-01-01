If you are in the mood for Japanese ramen, you might get a fish cake on top. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
The fish cake with swirl emoji shows a round white fish cake with a pink swirl in the middle of it. The fish cake with swirl emoji is often used when talking about Asian cuisines like sushi, ramen, and other types of noodle soups. Use this emoji when you are craving a meal from the far east. Example: Jodi and I are getting ramen tonight! 🍜🍥
