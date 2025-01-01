This emoji is sweet! Literally! It’s dango, a Japanese treat of rice flour dumplings. Dango is very similar to mochi, and they come in many different flavors. Do you like red bean dango or green tea dango better? Luckily, if you try botchan dango, you won’t have to choose!

Keywords: dango, dessert, japanese, skewer, stick, sweet

Codepoints: 1F361

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )