This emoji is sweet! Literally! It’s dango, a Japanese treat of rice flour dumplings. Dango is very similar to mochi, and they come in many different flavors. Do you like red bean dango or green tea dango better? Luckily, if you try botchan dango, you won’t have to choose!
