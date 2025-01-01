Receiving a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant after your meal is a staple. This little crisp, vanilla-flavored cookie will tell you your future, often relating to your love life, success and may even give you some lucky numbers (handy for your next lottery ticket purchase!) Send the fortune cookie emoji to your friends when you are feeling lucky, wishing someone good fortune or simply when craving a delicious lunch at your favorite Chinese restaurant.

Keywords: fortune cookie, prophecy

Codepoints: 1F960

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )