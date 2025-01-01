Shaved ice is a crunchy frozen treat that is very popular on hot days. The shaved ice emoji shows a bowl filled with shaved ice, a short spoon, and a sweet fruity syrup on top. Shaved ice desserts are similar to snow cones, but they are created by shaving ice from a large ice block rather than crushing the ice like in a snowcone. This mouth watering emoji gives off a feeling of summer days, sweet desserts, and fun times outside in the heat. Use this emoji when talking about frozen desserts, shaved ice, ice cream, summer time or something sweet. Example: Shaved ice is our favorite summertime treat 🍧.

Keywords: dessert, ice, shaved, sweet

Codepoints: 1F367

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )