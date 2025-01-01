Looking for something fruity and juicy that can get you drunk on the beach? Try a tropical drink like a piña colada or a frozen daiquiri. The tropical drink emoji shows a colorful beverage in a round glass garnished with fruit and a straw. Tropical drinks are the mixture of different fruit syrups, sugars and alcohol like rum, whiskey, vodka, tequila and gin! If you don’t like alcohol you can always order a virgin version of this drink which means it comes with no alcohol. Use this emoji when talking about parties, vacation, beaches, tiki bars, pool parties, or a tropical escape. Example: That frozen drink on the beach was tasty and strong. One more shot please! 🍹.

Keywords: bar, drink, tropical

Codepoints: 1F379

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )