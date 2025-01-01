Home

Tropical drink

Looking for something fruity and juicy that can get you drunk on the beach? Try a tropical drink like a piña colada or a frozen daiquiri. The tropical drink emoji shows a colorful beverage in a round glass garnished with fruit and a straw. Tropical drinks are the mixture of different fruit syrups, sugars and alcohol like rum, whiskey, vodka, tequila and gin! If you don’t like alcohol you can always order a virgin version of this drink which means it comes with no alcohol. Use this emoji when talking about parties, vacation, beaches, tiki bars, pool parties, or a tropical escape. Example: That frozen drink on the beach was tasty and strong. One more shot please! 🍹.

Keywords: bar, drink, tropical
Codepoints: 1F379
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🍨 ice cream
    Ice cream is creamy, frozen, rich in flavor and sweet. It’s a favorite dessert for kids who run to ice cream trucks or ice cream parlors to get a taste of the delicious snack. Ice cream comes in many different flavors and is served with toppings like whipped cream and sprinkles.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🌭 hot dog
    What kind of dog is hot and has no tail? A hot dog! That joke was a lame as a naked hotdog with no bun ketchup, mustard or relish. This American street food is perfect for outdoor grills, and baseball games.
  • 🍍 pineapple
    Do you want pina coladas? Use the pineapple emoji in your phone chat to ask for one. The tropical fruit is the symbol of health, sun, and fun.
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🍶 sake
    If you are getting sushi, teriyaki, or some other Japanese cuisine, don’t forget to wash it down with some sake. Not hungry? Be careful, this strong adult beverage might knock you off of your feet.
  • 🍧 shaved ice
    Summer time means hot temperatures and cool treats. Shaved ice, is the perfect frozen treat for those who love crunchy, icy sweets. This dessert is similar to a snowcone and will melt really quickly if it’s too hot outside.
  • 🥥 coconut
    From the islands to healthy kitchens the coconut is a favorite fruit in many cultures. It has a very hard outer shell that is very hard to open. Once it’s open the fruit inside is sweet.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.

