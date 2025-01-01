Home

Emoji

Glass of milk

A glass of milk each day can help you to build strong bones because of the calcium. The glass of milk emoji shows a tall clear glass containing a white liquid. Milk comes from cows, but many vegetarians opt to drink plant-based milks like almond milk or oat milk. This emoji is commonly used when talking about cows, cereal, coffee, calcium, and nutrition. Just be sure to avoid cow’s milk if you are lactose intolerant. Example: John, the milkman never came. Can you please go to the store and grab us two cartons of 🥛

Keywords: drink, glass, glass of milk, milk
Codepoints: 1F95B
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🥃 tumbler glass
    The Tumbler Glass emoji features a short but stout glass, with an amber liquid filled halfway. On some platforms, an ice cube can be seen floating within the liquid.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🧋 bubble tea
    Bubble tea is an enormously popular and delicious drink. Use this sweet tea drink in the summer when you get a craving for sucking boba up a straw.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🍟 french fries
    Golden, crispy and delicious. French fries may not be the most healthy food but they sell like crazy in American fast food restaurants. They are usually served with a hamburger.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🍶 sake
    If you are getting sushi, teriyaki, or some other Japanese cuisine, don’t forget to wash it down with some sake. Not hungry? Be careful, this strong adult beverage might knock you off of your feet.
  • 🍑 peach
    Are you as sweet as a peach? Why is this fruit shaped like a butt? The peach emoji is used to talk about healthy snacks, fruity treats and big butts (we cannot lie).
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🏺 amphora
    This Greek vessel was used to carry liquids. With a narrow neck and two handles, it is usually shown as brown with designs on it.

