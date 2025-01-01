A glass of milk each day can help you to build strong bones because of the calcium. The glass of milk emoji shows a tall clear glass containing a white liquid. Milk comes from cows, but many vegetarians opt to drink plant-based milks like almond milk or oat milk. This emoji is commonly used when talking about cows, cereal, coffee, calcium, and nutrition. Just be sure to avoid cow’s milk if you are lactose intolerant. Example: John, the milkman never came. Can you please go to the store and grab us two cartons of 🥛

Keywords: drink, glass, glass of milk, milk

Codepoints: 1F95B

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )