Wine is a classy alcoholic beverage that comes in many styles and flavors. It’s created by fermenting grapes and adding in different flavors and sugars. The wine glass emoji shows a stemmed wine glass filled with red wine. Wine is made in vineyards and many adults like to go to vineyards for wine tasting. Did you know? The word wine comes from a Proto-Germanic word “winam” which means grapes. Someone who is an expert in wine is called a sommelier. Use the wine emoji when talking about wine, dinner parties, wedding ceremonies, ladies night, birthday parties, restaurants and vineyards. Wine is also a symbol of romance and high class. Example: We’ll need at least 50 bottles of wine to please Jim’s mother in law. She loves to drink🍷.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.