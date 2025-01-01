Wine is a classy alcoholic beverage that comes in many styles and flavors. It’s created by fermenting grapes and adding in different flavors and sugars. The wine glass emoji shows a stemmed wine glass filled with red wine. Wine is made in vineyards and many adults like to go to vineyards for wine tasting. Did you know? The word wine comes from a Proto-Germanic word “winam” which means grapes. Someone who is an expert in wine is called a sommelier. Use the wine emoji when talking about wine, dinner parties, wedding ceremonies, ladies night, birthday parties, restaurants and vineyards. Wine is also a symbol of romance and high class. Example: We’ll need at least 50 bottles of wine to please Jim’s mother in law. She loves to drink🍷.

Keywords: bar, beverage, drink, glass, wine

Codepoints: 1F377

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )