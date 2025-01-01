Raise your glasses for a champagne toast. It’s time to celebrate. Champagne, prosecco, and other sparkling wines are popular at celebrations like weddings, New Year’s Eve and brunch! The bottle with popping cork emoji shows a champagne style bottle with a cork slightly removed from the top and liquid spraying from the mouth of the bottle. Champagne is a carbonated wine made from fermented grapes and sugarcane. The bottle of champagne is often associated with celebrations and special occasions. Use this emoji when talking about weddings, birthdays, New Year’s Eve, promotions, vacations, Sunday brunches, parties and champagne. Example: We are partying tonight at John’s house. Bring a bottle🍾

Keywords: bar, bottle, bottle with popping cork, cork, drink, popping

Codepoints: 1F37E

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )