Bubble tea is also called boba tea, milk tea, and a dozen other names. What stays consistent no matter what you call this drink is that it typically features little tapioca boba balls in the bottom. Use the bubble tea emoji when you’re suggesting activities to a friend: “Want to grab bubble tea?”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.