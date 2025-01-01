This emoji of a French baguette is a crunchier, more artisanal alternative to the simple loaf of bread. The baguette bread emoji is longer and thinner than the bread emoji but is just as good for sandwiches. Contrary to popular belief, French people do not eat a whole baguette every day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t send them this emoji. Go on and wield your bread baton, carb master.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.