This emoji features a white Chinese takeout box with traditional red print on the side. This is international sign for takeout and can make you drool just looking at it. If you are about to enjoy a delicious meal of takeout food, this emoji is the right one for you. The perfect way to store your leftovers. Any food you can't finish today, you can have tomorrow.

Keywords: oyster pail, takeout box

Codepoints: 1F961

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )