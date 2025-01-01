This emoji features a white Chinese takeout box with traditional red print on the side. This is international sign for takeout and can make you drool just looking at it. If you are about to enjoy a delicious meal of takeout food, this emoji is the right one for you. The perfect way to store your leftovers. Any food you can't finish today, you can have tomorrow.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.