This emoji is a great representation of a traditional Japanese tea ceremony. The green liquid within the teacup can be any form of green tea, such as Jasmine or even the popular drink “Matcha.” Send this to your friends if you want to grab some tea and catch up, or if you’re hungry for some sushi!
